Middle Tennessee's Amy Grant among this year's Kennedy Center honorees

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s going to be a “Beautiful Day” for the band U2 and four other artists when they receive this year’s Kennedy Center Honors in December.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday the Irish rock band along with actor George Clooney, singers Gladys Knight and Amy Grant and composer Tania León are being honored this year.

The center generally honors five people every year for influencing American culture through the arts. This is the 45th year of the honors, which will culminate in a gala performance Dec. 4 in Washington featuring top entertainers.

The show will be broadcast on CBS at a later date.