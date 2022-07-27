FBI seeks public's help identifying Nashville Hope Clinic firebombing suspect

(Mike Osborne) — The FBI this week released a photo of a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with last month's attempted firebombing of Hope Clinic in Nashville.

In late June, someone threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the faith-based, pregnancy support center. The device failed to ignite.

The incident occurred just days after a Supreme Court’ draft decision was leaked to the public. The ruling overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision making abortion legal nationwide. Graffiti spray painted on the clinic walls suggested the vandalism was the work of a group of radical abortion rights supporters who have carried out similar acts of vandalism nationwide at facilities like Hope Clinic.

Hope Clinic defines its mission as helping women make “life choices regarding past, present, and future pregnancies.” Detractors say the real purpose of pregnancy support centers like Hope Clinic is to discourage women from seeking abortions.

Anyone with information about the suspect seen in the surveillance video screen grabs included above should contact the FBI field office in Nashville.