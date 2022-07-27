Vanderbilt Hospital launches $500,000,000 expansion

(Mike Osborne) — Vanderbilt Medical Center this week announced a $500,000,000 expansion project; the largest expansion in the hospital's history.

Vanderbilt said in a press statement out Monday that it will begin construction before summer ends on a 15 story tower that will house 180 patient beds, 10 operating rooms, specialty clinics and office space.

The new tower will be built on top of the existing parking garage between 21st. Ave. and Medical Center Drive. It will connect with the rest of the facility via skybridges.

An additional 3 floors will also be added to the central parking garage. Vanderbilt expects the project to be completed in a little over four years.