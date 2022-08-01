11 of 25 Tennessee residents charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have now pleaded guilty

(Mike Osborne) — A Middle Tennessee man pleaded guilty late last week to a charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Sumner County resident Ronnie Presley was initially charged by federal authorities with eight criminal counts. The most serious charges asserted that he scuffled with police as they tried to clear the rioters out of the Capitol late on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

This past week Presley pleaded guilty in federal court to a single count of interfering with a law enforcement officer. In exchange for that guilty plea, the remaining seven charges have been dropped.

Federal records give no indication when Presley might be sentenced.

To date, 25 Tennesseans have been charged with riot related crimes. Presley is one of 11 who have so far agreed to plea deals.

Seven of the 25 have now been sentenced.