© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

11 of 25 Tennessee residents charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have now pleaded guilty

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 1, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT
220801 capitol riot presley photo fbi.jpg
The FBI says this video screen grab shows Sumner County, Tenn., resident Ronnie Presley on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

(Mike Osborne) — A Middle Tennessee man pleaded guilty late last week to a charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Sumner County resident Ronnie Presley was initially charged by federal authorities with eight criminal counts. The most serious charges asserted that he scuffled with police as they tried to clear the rioters out of the Capitol late on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

This past week Presley pleaded guilty in federal court to a single count of interfering with a law enforcement officer. In exchange for that guilty plea, the remaining seven charges have been dropped.

Federal records give no indication when Presley might be sentenced.

To date, 25 Tennesseans have been charged with riot related crimes. Presley is one of 11 who have so far agreed to plea deals.

Seven of the 25 have now been sentenced.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne