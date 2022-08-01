Attacks, finance issues color GOP US House race in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican dustup to determine who tries to flip a Democratic congressional seat in Nashville this fall has hit its final week.

Voters in Tennessee’s open 5th Congressional District have grown familiar with nonstop TV ads from vaguely named groups as the Aug. 4 primaries approach.

The attack ads are concentrated on the three top fundraising hopefuls in the nine-candidate GOP field. Those are Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, former state House Speaker Beth Harwell and retired Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.

For Democrats, state Sen. Heidi Campbell is advancing to November unopposed.

The seat is open after Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper decided he couldn't win any of the three new redistricted Nashville seats.