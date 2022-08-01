© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Attacks, finance issues color GOP US House race in Nashville

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 1, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT
160301_i_voted_sticker.jpg
tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican dustup to determine who tries to flip a Democratic congressional seat in Nashville this fall has hit its final week.

Voters in Tennessee’s open 5th Congressional District have grown familiar with nonstop TV ads from vaguely named groups as the Aug. 4 primaries approach.

The attack ads are concentrated on the three top fundraising hopefuls in the nine-candidate GOP field. Those are Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, former state House Speaker Beth Harwell and retired Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.

For Democrats, state Sen. Heidi Campbell is advancing to November unopposed.

The seat is open after Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper decided he couldn't win any of the three new redistricted Nashville seats.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne