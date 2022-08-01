Food tax holiday begins in Tennessee, continues through Aug. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee launched its food tax holiday Monday morning and tax free shopping opportunity will continue through the end of the month.

During August shoppers can purchase food or food ingredients minus the state and local sales taxes.

Among the items not included are alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, and dietary supplements. The tax holiday also does not include food purchased from restaurants, food trucks, or prepared or cooked items served at grocery store deli counters.

There’s also a second statewide tax holiday currently in force. Gun safes and gun safety equipment can be purchased tax free through June of next year.

