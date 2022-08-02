© 2022 WMOT
News

Nashville City Council set to consider measures concerning abortion and immigration

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT
190123_council_chambers.jpg
nashville.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville City Council will Tuesday evening consider two ordinances placing politically charged restrictions on the use of the city’s new license plate readers.

Council approved a plate reader pilot program in February.

The cameras capture the license plate numbers and locations of passing vehicles. Police use the information to ID stolen cars or locate wanted individuals.

Now, Councilman-at-Large Bob Mendes hopes to place restrictions on how that information can be used.

One proposed ordinance would prevent camera data from being used to enforce Tennessee abortion law. The other would prevent camera data from being shared with federal immigration authorities.

