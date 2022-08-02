Nashville City Council will again consider hosting the 2024 GOP national convention

(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville City Council will again Tuesday night consider hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Earlier this year, the RNC site selection committee named Nashville and Milwaukee finalists to host the presidential election year convention.

Milwaukee’s city council quickly offered up an agreement outlining its terms for hosting the event. A similar agreement by Nashville Councilman Bob Swope was withdrawn from consideration two weeks ago when it became clear the measure wouldn’t pass.

Swope will offer the same resolution during Tuesday evenings council meeting.

If the measure fails again, it will further sour the already strained relationship between heavily Democratic Nashville and the Republican dominated state legislature.

The Republican National Committee is schedule to take a final vote on the 2024 convention site on Friday, Aug. 5.