Tennessee early voting participation sharply lower

(Mike Osborne) — Data released Monday by Tennessee election officials shows turnout was down sharply during the two week early voting period for the Aug. 4 primaries and general elections.

Statewide, early voting participation was off by about 24 percent from 2018, the previous mid-term election year. Turnout was down roughly 15 percent from the 2014 midterm primaries.

All told, 85 out of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded lower early voting participation.

In Metro Nashville, early voting was down 38 percent from 2018 participation.

Polls will open Thursday morning for the state and federal primaries and state and local general elections.

Remember that you can check or update your voter registration data using the govotetn.com website. Don't forget to take along a state of federal photo ID when you head to the polls.