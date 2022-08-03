City Council votes down effort to bring 2024 GOP convention to Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — The Metro Council will not invite the Republican National Committee to hold its 2024 national convention in Nashville.

Metro Council voted Tuersday night 24/10/3 against making Music City the place where the GOP nominates its next presidential candidate.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee and the GOP leadership of the state assembly pushed hard for the council to approve the invitation, but it was a hard sell in heavily Democratic Nashville.

Some council members expressed concerns about possible convention violence. Others worried Metro taxpayers would end up paying for cost overruns.

After Tuesday night’s vote, House Majority Leader William Lamberth warned Republicans would not forget the council’s GOP convention rejection.