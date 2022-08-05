4 in 10 Tennessee Monkeypox cases diagnosed in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — Federal, state and local health officials released new Monkeypox infection counts for Tennessee Thursday.

The Centers for Disease control is currently showing 40 cases of the viral infection statewide. The Nashville Department of Health yesterday reported that 17 of those cases have been diagnosed in Metro.

Just over 7,000 cases have been reported nationwide. That led the administration of President Joe Biden yesterday to declare spread of the illness a national health emergency.

Infectious disease experts say Monkeypox can be spread through casual contact, but is more often transmitted through close, often intimate contact.