Far-right Maury County mayor Andy Ogles wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right candidate Andy Ogles has won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville.

The longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper, retired after GOP state lawmakers carved the city into three districts, favoring their party for each seat.

Nashville The Democratic race for governor, meanwhile, remained too early to call Thursday between Nashville physician Jason Martin and Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. Smiley would be the state’s first Black Democratic nominee for governor if he wins the primary.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee will have a strong advantage in November in the state, which has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006.