News

Far-right Maury County mayor Andy Ogles wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 5, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
220805 OGLES CAMPAIGN PHOTO.jpg
andyogles.com
/
Conservative Republican Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles will compete for Nashville's new 5th Congressional District Seat in November against Democratic State Rep. Heidi Campbell.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right candidate Andy Ogles has won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville.

The longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper, retired after GOP state lawmakers carved the city into three districts, favoring their party for each seat.

Nashville The Democratic race for governor, meanwhile, remained too early to call Thursday between Nashville physician Jason Martin and Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. Smiley would be the state’s first Black Democratic nominee for governor if he wins the primary.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee will have a strong advantage in November in the state, which has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
