© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 8, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
220613 bagget breach photo fbi.jpg
FBI
/
Photo provided by the FBI showing rioters entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including Tennessee residents Stewart Parks and Matthew Baggot.

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.

FBI testimony alleged Baggott was one of the first to enter the capitol and scuffled with police as he entered the building and as he left.

The Woodbury man was sentenced late last week to 3 months incarceration, one year supervised released, 60 hours community service, and $500 in restitution.

To date, 25 Tennesseans have been arrested in connection with the riot. A total of eight have been sentenced.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne