Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.

FBI testimony alleged Baggott was one of the first to enter the capitol and scuffled with police as he entered the building and as he left.

The Woodbury man was sentenced late last week to 3 months incarceration, one year supervised released, 60 hours community service, and $500 in restitution.

To date, 25 Tennesseans have been arrested in connection with the riot. A total of eight have been sentenced.