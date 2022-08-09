© 2022 WMOT
News

Nearly half of the 25 Tennesseans arrested following the Jan. 6., 2021, riot have pleaded guilty

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT
The photos seen here were among the evidence provided by the FBI proving that James Brooks participated in the Capitol riot.

(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean pleaded guilty late last week to participating in the January 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Federal authorities say Johnson City resident James Brooks will plead guilty to a single count of Remaining in a Restricted Building. In exchange, three additional charges against him will be dropped.

Twenty-five Tennesseans have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot so far. Eight have been sentenced.

This past week the harshest riot sentence to date was imposed on Woodbury resident Matthew Baggott. Baggott will serve a 90-day jail term, along with a year of probation.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
