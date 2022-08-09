Nearly half of the 25 Tennesseans arrested following the Jan. 6., 2021, riot have pleaded guilty

(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean pleaded guilty late last week to participating in the January 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Federal authorities say Johnson City resident James Brooks will plead guilty to a single count of Remaining in a Restricted Building. In exchange, three additional charges against him will be dropped.

Twenty-five Tennesseans have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot so far. Eight have been sentenced.

This past week the harshest riot sentence to date was imposed on Woodbury resident Matthew Baggott. Baggott will serve a 90-day jail term, along with a year of probation.

