Nashville launches online neighborhood project tracker

(Mike Osborne) — The City of Nashville this week added what it's calling a Neighborhood Improvement Tracker to its online offerings.

The web-based portal allows residents to track the progress of neighborhood level improvement or repair projects.

In announcing the new initiative, Mayor John Cooper vowed to see additional resources go toward improvement projects outside the city core, saying in part “for too long Metro government has prioritized downtown development and tax incentives for billion-dollar corporations.”

He promised more funding for roads, sidewalks, schools, parks and other neighborhood infrastructure.

You can access the tracker here.