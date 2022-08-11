New COVID-19 infections decline 2 weeks in a row

(Mike Osborne) — New data released Wednesday showed COVID-19 infections in Tennessee fell again this past week, but the virus transmission rate remains high in much of the state.

New infections peaked in late July. In the two weeks since, new case counts have dropped 12 percent.

However, the Centers for Disease Control still showed 81 of Tennessee’s 95 counties in either the medium or high risk exposure categories Thursday morning.

Metro Nashville’s new infection count has dropped three weeks in a row, but the CDC said Thursday the city’s COVID-19 transmission rate still places it in the “High" risk category.

The CDC bases its risk designations on available hospital beds, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.