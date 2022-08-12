Four in ten Tennessee monkeypox cases diagnosed in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — The number of monkeypox cases reported in Nashville and across the state continued to rise this week.

The Metro Health Department reported Thursday that 28 cases of the virus have now been diagnosed countywide. That’s an increase of 11 cases in the past week.

Nashville health officials say 7 of the 28 patients have recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control reported Friday morning that a total of 67 monkeypox cases have been diagnosed statewide. That means roughly four in ten of the total Tennessee cases have been identified in Nashville.

Monkeypox patients report flu like symptoms, accompanied by painful skin rashes or lesions. The virus is typically contracted during close, often intimate, contact.

The CDC provides complete information about monkeypox here.