Body recovered Sunday from Percy Priest Lake

(Mike Osborne) — Divers on Sunday recovered the body of the young man who went missing after he jumped into Percy Priest Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the as-yet unidentified man jumped into the lake from a boat at around 3 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced.

It took nearly 24 hours to locate his body. Search teams from TWRA and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management used both side scanning sonar and an underwater drone to locate the victim.

State officials note this was the 23 boating related fatality statewide this year. That number exceeds the total number of such deaths in all of 2021.