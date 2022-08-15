Gov. Lee: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state hasn't yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as a new school year opens.

The GOP governor announced last month that the contentious voucher program would start immediately. That came after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key hurdle to its implementation.

Lee said Friday that some 250 families had applied but none were approved yet.

The education savings accounts would grant eligible families up to $8,100 in public tax dollars for private schooling tuition and other preapproved expenses.

The program only applies to Democratic-controlled Nashville and Shelby County encompassing Memphis.