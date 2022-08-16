© 2022 WMOT
Nashville Predators Foundation teams with police on 'Gift Card for Guns'

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published August 16, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators Foundation is teaming up on an event offering people gift cards, preseason vouchers and giveaways if they turn in guns to the police.

The team says its foundation is partnering on the event Saturday at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church. People can give guns to the Metro Nashville Police Department there with no questions asked. They can also drop off unused or expired medication, which police will destroy.

Seven Gift Card for Guns days since 2011 have seen 658 firearms turned in. It’s the first year the Preds Foundation has been involved.

Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King expressed hope that the initiative would make the community safer.

