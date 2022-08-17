Grads from all 12 MNPS high schools now eligible for Belmont scholarship

(Mike Osborne) — Belmont University announced this week that it has now expanded the school's full-ride scholarship program to applicants from all 12 Metro Nashville high schools.

In a press statement, Belmont said students from Cane Ridge and Antioch high schools are now eligible for the Bridges to Belmont initiative .

The scholarship was established in 2013 with a $10 million gift from Belmont Board of Trustees Chair Milton Johnson and his wife Denise Johnson.

A Minimum 3.0 GPA and a 20 ACT score are required.

