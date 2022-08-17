© 2022 WMOT
News

Grads from all 12 MNPS high schools now eligible for Belmont scholarship

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — Belmont University announced this week that it has now expanded the school's full-ride scholarship program to applicants from all 12 Metro Nashville high schools.

In a press statement, Belmont said students from Cane Ridge and Antioch high schools are now eligible for the Bridges to Belmont initiative.

The scholarship was established in 2013 with a $10 million gift from Belmont Board of Trustees Chair Milton Johnson and his wife Denise Johnson.

A Minimum 3.0 GPA and a 20 ACT score are required.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
