Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.

The statement says Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine and later died at a local hospital.

Officials say Dollard was charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.