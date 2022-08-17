© 2022 WMOT
News

Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 17, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.

The statement says Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine and later died at a local hospital.

Officials say Dollard was charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.

