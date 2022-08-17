© 2022 WMOT
Vanderbilt fielding calls about monkeypox from worried parents

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 17, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT
220817 monkeypox med photo cdc.jpg
cdc.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — Vanderbilt Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital said this week it's getting questions from parents about the risk the new monkeypox virus poses to children.

The hospital issued a statement Tuesday Vanderbilt hopes will reassure parents concerned about their child’s health and safety.

As of Wednesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control had reported 93 monkeypox cases have been diagnosed in Tennessee.

However, Vanderbilt Pediatrician and infectious disease expert Dr. Ritu Banerjee noted that, so far, none of those cases have involved children.

Dr. Banerjee said there had been just five cases of pediatric monkeypox recorded nationwide.

You can learn more about the virus on the Centers for Disease Control website, here.

