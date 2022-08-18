© 2022 WMOT
News

Appeals rulings at odds over Confederate-themed Middle Tennessee jury room

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 18, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
211206 giles cnty courthouse.jpg
gilescountytn.gov
/
Giles County courthouse, Pulaski, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Black men who challenged their criminal convictions after jurors deliberated in a Tennessee courthouse room containing Confederate symbols have received opposite rulings from different judges on the same appeals court.

One was granted a new trial. The other was denied.

The conflicting decisions likely mean the matter will be appealed to the state Supreme Court to sort out the discrepancy.

The rulings from two three-judge panels of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals center on trials held at the Giles County Courthouse.

This week, a panel ruled against a new trial for Barry Jamal Martin. Last December, another panel favored a new trial for Tim Gilbert.

News
Associated Press
Mike Osborne
