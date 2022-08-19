© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nashville monkeypox cases nearly double in a single week

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 19, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
220819 nash health dept monkeypox update.jpg
MNHD
/

(Mike Osborne) — The number of monkeypox cases diagnosed in Nashville nearly doubled this past week, jumping from 28 infections to 52 cases over the past seven days.

The Metro Health Department says 13 of the 52 cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

WSMV notes that, as of Wednesday, the city had administered 217 doses of monkeypox vaccine.

Metro Health says it has limited staff and limited vaccine doses to deal with the outbreak but promises to add additional staff over the next few days.

As of Friday morning, the Center’s for Disease Control reports 107 cases of monkeypox have been reported statewide.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne