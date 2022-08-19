Nashville monkeypox cases nearly double in a single week

(Mike Osborne) — The number of monkeypox cases diagnosed in Nashville nearly doubled this past week, jumping from 28 infections to 52 cases over the past seven days.

The Metro Health Department says 13 of the 52 cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

WSMV notes that, as of Wednesday, the city had administered 217 doses of monkeypox vaccine.

Metro Health says it has limited staff and limited vaccine doses to deal with the outbreak but promises to add additional staff over the next few days.

As of Friday morning, the Center’s for Disease Control reports 107 cases of monkeypox have been reported statewide.