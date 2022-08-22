Gunshots on Middle Tennessee high school campus halt football game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Clarksville area high school football game was halted when gunshots were fired on the school campus.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported. It says three suspects were detained — one adult and two juveniles. The sheriff's office says deputies found a firearm, recovered bullet shell casings and seized at least one vehicle.

The Leaf Chronicle reports that the game at West Creek High School was halted in the third quarter Friday night.

The newspaper says people in the stadium were told to shelter-in-place on the field before being allowed to leave once the school’s campus was secured.