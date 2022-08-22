© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Minor traffic accident self-reporting begins in Nashville

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
220822 mnpd logo skyline.jpg
mnpd
/

(Mike Osborne) — Motorists involved in a traffic accident in Nashville may well have to self-report the incident to police.

Beginning Monday, Metro Police will ask some drivers to use an online portal to report non-injury vehicle collisions. The reports will be routed to the city’s Record’s Division where they can be accessed by your insurance company.

In announcing the change, MNPD Chief John Drake says he hopes the new system will cut down on long wait times for an officer to respond to the scene of low priority crashes.

Officers will continue to respond to collisions involving deaths, injuries, road rage, or a crime.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne