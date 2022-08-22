Minor traffic accident self-reporting begins in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — Motorists involved in a traffic accident in Nashville may well have to self-report the incident to police.

Beginning Monday, Metro Police will ask some drivers to use an online portal to report non-injury vehicle collisions. The reports will be routed to the city’s Record’s Division where they can be accessed by your insurance company.

In announcing the change, MNPD Chief John Drake says he hopes the new system will cut down on long wait times for an officer to respond to the scene of low priority crashes.

Officers will continue to respond to collisions involving deaths, injuries, road rage, or a crime.