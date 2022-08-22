© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New Nashville QB Malik Willis throws 1st NFL TD pass, Titans beat Bucs 13-3

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
220822 titans game pic.jpg
Donald Page for the Tennessee Titans
/
tennesseetitans.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Malik Willis threw the first touchdown of his NFL career and the Tennessee Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-3 in their exhibition home opener.

The Titans want to see if the third-round draft pick out of Liberty can develop quickly enough to back up veteran Ryan Tannehill this season.

This was Willis’ second straight start. He showed more patience staying in and moving around the pocket. Willis still was sacked three times playing a series into the third quarter.

Blaine Gabbert played two series starting for the Bucs with Tom Brady still on his personal preseason break.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne