Tennessee voters will see four proposed Constitutional Amendments on the Nov. ballot

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee voters will decide four changes to the state Constitution during the November general election.

A "Yes" vote for Amendment One would enshrine Tennessee’s so-called right to work law in the state constitution. Among other things, the law prohibits workers from being required to pay union dues.

If approved, Amendment Two would clarify the order of succession should the governor ever be unable to continue in office.

Passage of Amendment Three would cut the last remnant of the state’s slave past out of the Constitution. A provision to punish crime using a sentence of slavery or involuntary servitude remains in the Tennessee Constitution to this day.

Amendment Four would eliminate a current constitutional prohibition barring clergy from holding office in the Tennessee House or Senate.

You can review the language of all four amendments here.