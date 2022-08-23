Mayor Cooper releases plans for Nashville east bank redevelopment

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper yesterday released not one but two possible plans for the redevelopment of the city’s east bank.

The “Imagine, East Bank” proposal was developed over 18 months and with extensive community input.

The plan's opening paragraph acknowledges that significant development on the east bank already underway. The proposal’s an effort to get ahead of those projects to insure Cooper’s priorities aren’t lost in the rush to build on the remaining parcels of land.

Among the priorities listed: Lots of public space, a mix of business types, concentrated multifamily, low-income housing, and adequate transportation infrastructure.

