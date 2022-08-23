© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 23, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit’s money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills.

According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Patrick Martin diverted grant money from the Community Prevention Coalition of Jackson County for his personal use. He also used employment taxes withheld from his employees’ paychecks for his own benefit.

To hide the embezzlement, Martin filed false income tax returns.

Martin pleaded guilty in August 2021 and was sentenced on Friday. He was also ordered to pay $507,373 in restitution and forfeit $211,795.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
