© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

2 police officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
220824 officers blansett russell.jpg
odmp.org
Marion County Sheriff's Detective Matt Blansett (left) and THP Trooper Lee Russell

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when a helicopter crashed in a wooded area after hitting a power line.

Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County deputy sheriff were killed in the crash on Aetna Mountain, near Whiteside, Tennessee.

Officials say the power lines fell across Interstate 24.

Motorist Dan Hostetler said he saw the black helicopter flying in circles before hitting the power lines in a bright flash of light and puff of smoke. He says he slammed on his brakes just in time to avoid hitting the electrical cables.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne