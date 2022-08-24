© 2022 WMOT
News

FBI arrests former Tenn. Speaker Casada on federal corruption charges

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT
220504 glen casada campaign photo.jpg
glencasadaforcountyclerk.com/
Former Tenn. House Speaker Glen Casada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide have been arrested on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering with federal funds.

The 20-count indictment comes months after a Republican lawmaker abruptly resigned when faced with federal wire fraud charges involving Casada.

FBI agents arrested Casada and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren at their homes Tuesday morning.

The charging document alleges Casada and Cothren exploited their positions of power by working with another unnamed lawmaker to funnel money to themselves using a political consulting firm that concealed their involvement.

