Vanderbilt study looks at serious neurologic COVID-19 complications among children

(Mike Osborne) — Researchers at Vanderbilt University have published research detailing the prevalence among children of life-threatening COVID-19 complications.

The Vanderbilt study looked at the cases of some 15,000 children under care for COVID-19 at 52 children’s hospitals over a two-year period. They discovered that roughly 8 out of every 100 cases involved serious neurologic complications.

Among the conditions noted: encephalopathy, encephalitis, aseptic meningitis, febrile and non-febrile seizure, brain abscess and bacterial meningitis, Reye’s syndrome, and cerebral infarction. Some cases resulted childhood fatalities.

The peer-reviewed study’s authors urged parents to protect their children using masks, social distancing and vaccinations.