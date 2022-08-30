© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Vandy signs 10-year deal with FirstBank for stadium naming rights

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 30, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT
220830 vandy first bank stadium logo.jpg
vucommodores.com
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting this season under a new 10-year naming rights deal.

Athletic director Candice Lee calls the deal a historic collaboration.

Lee says Vanderbilt remains committed to its core mission as the landscape of collegiate athletics continues to shift.

The field itself will remain Dudley Field, the original name when Vanderbilt opened the stadium dedicated to football in 1922.

Vanderbilt will be renovating both end zones as part of its Vandy United project upgrading athletic facilities.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne