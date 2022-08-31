© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee gov: Efforts underway through school safety order

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 31, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
220831 gov bill lee video.jpg
tn.gov
/
Gov. Bill Lee updates Tennesseans concerning security upgrades at the state's schools in a video presentation on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says his executive order on school safety has so far yielded efforts that include a new mobile app, school behavioral health experts in each county and updated law enforcement training and security assessments.

The Republican offered the update Tuesday on the order he signed in June.

Lee says more than 10,000 Tennesseans are using the Safe TN app, which allows confidential reporting of safety concerns at schools. He says every Tennessee school has completed a physical security assessment and more than two-thirds of districts have participated in safety training.

Additionally, more than 600 school resource officers have received updated training.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne