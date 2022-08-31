Tennessee gov: Efforts underway through school safety order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says his executive order on school safety has so far yielded efforts that include a new mobile app, school behavioral health experts in each county and updated law enforcement training and security assessments.

The Republican offered the update Tuesday on the order he signed in June.

Lee says more than 10,000 Tennesseans are using the Safe TN app, which allows confidential reporting of safety concerns at schools. He says every Tennessee school has completed a physical security assessment and more than two-thirds of districts have participated in safety training.

Additionally, more than 600 school resource officers have received updated training.