Ashley Judd demands open records law, police training changes following mother Naomi's death

(Mike Osborne) — Actress Ashley Judd is not happy with the way she and family members were questioned on the day mother Naomi Judd died and she's demanding change in a powerful op-ed printed Wednesday in the New York Times.

The 54-year-old actress writes that she was interviewed by police four times April 30 as her mother lay dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She says law enforcement questions that day left her feeling like she was a suspect in Naomi’s tragic death.

Judd says she doesn’t blame the officers involved, believing they were simply "following terrible, outdated interview procedures and methods of interacting with family members who are in shock or trauma," but she’s demanding changes to the way police treat families during suicide investigations.

Ashley Judd is also calling on Tennessee lawmakers to enact legislative changes, writing "The horror of it will only worsen if the details surrounding her [mother Naomi's] death are disclosed by the Tennessee law that generally allows police reports, including family interviews, from closed investigations to be made public."

Judd concludes her op-ed by writing, "If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or go to 988lifeline.org.