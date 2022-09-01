Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak to perform at Americana awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak, Brandi Carlile and Indigo Girls are among the performers who will take the stage at the Americana Honors & Awards.

The Americana Music Association said Wednesday that Isaak and the Indigo Girls are among the life achievement honorees at the Sept. 14 show, which will also celebrate the careers of Al Bell, Don Williams and the Fairfield Four.

James McMurtry, Lukas Nelson, the McCrary Sisters and the War and Treaty are also scheduled to perform.

The show will be livestreamed on several social media platforms and NPRMusic.org. It is also slated for broadcast on the Circle Network later this year and PBS in 2023.