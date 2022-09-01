© 2022 WMOT
News

Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak to perform at Americana awards

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lucinda Williams, Chris Isaak, Brandi Carlile and Indigo Girls are among the performers who will take the stage at the Americana Honors & Awards.

The Americana Music Association said Wednesday that Isaak and the Indigo Girls are among the life achievement honorees at the Sept. 14 show, which will also celebrate the careers of Al Bell, Don Williams and the Fairfield Four.

James McMurtry, Lukas Nelson, the McCrary Sisters and the War and Treaty are also scheduled to perform.

The show will be livestreamed on several social media platforms and NPRMusic.org. It is also slated for broadcast on the Circle Network later this year and PBS in 2023.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
