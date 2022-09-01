© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee tourism spending set new record in 2021 even as the pandemic worsened

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
220901 tenn tourism logo.jpg
.tnvacation.com
/

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee tourism industry managed to set a new economic impact record last year, even as the pandemic continued to exact a heavy toll on the state's residents.

State officials say Tennessee attracted $24 billion tourist dollars in 2021.

Davidson County led the way, pulling in nearly $8 billion in tourism spending, a 64 percent increase over the year before.

Tourism generated just under $2 billion in tax revenue for the state.

In a press statement, Gov. Bill Lee attributed the growth in tourist spending to his early emphasis on reopening the state even as COVID-19 related deaths continued to rise, saying in part that “Our decision to prioritize strong recovery has yielded record levels of tourism growth."

A total of 13, 856 Tennesseans died of virus-related complications in 2021, more than twice the number of fatalities recorded in 2020.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne