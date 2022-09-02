© 2022 WMOT
Amazon, Apple, YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, other streaming services to pay higher royalties to songwriters

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 2, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville Songwriters Association and the National Music Publishers Association said this week that they have reached a streaming music royalties deal with the largest streaming services, including Amazon, Apple, YouTube, Pandora, and Spotify.

Beginning in 2023, the five-year agreement will see songwriters and music publishers receive a significant increase in streaming royalties. Streaming services will pay 15.35 percent phased in over the five-year-term of the deal.

In a press statement, the national organization notes that songwriters and publishers have seen a nearly 44 percent increase in streaming royalties since joint, collaborative negotiations began.

