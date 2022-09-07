© 2022 WMOT
News

Metro planners seeking public input on Nashville East Bank redevelopment scheme

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 7, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The Metro Planning Department is asking for public input on its plan for East Bank redevelopment.

Titled “Imagine East Bank,” the proposal was released by Mayor John Cooper late last month.

The scheme’s Executive Summary confesses that previous urban redevelopments “exacerbated barriers in our community.” Planners say “Equity is a foundational principle” of its new plan of action.

Metro residents can contribute their thoughts on the plan using an online response form after reviewing a downloadable copy of the plan.

