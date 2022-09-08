© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Slain Memphis jogger recalled as 'bright light' with 'zest for life'

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 8, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
220908 eliza fletcher rememberance.jpg
@stmarysmemphis
/
A tribute paid to slain Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher by the school where she taught, St. Mary's Episcopal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The killing of jogger Eliza Fletcher has shocked the Memphis community and has led to a flood of support for her family.

Police say the wife, mother of two and 34-year-old kindergarten teacher was killed after being kidnapped during a pre-dawn run near the University of Memphis.

Those who knew Fletcher described her as “a bright light in our community” known for her love of running and zest for life.

A judge revoked bond for a man charged with Fletcher’s kidnapping and killing Wednesday.

An arrest affidavit shows that Cleotha Henderson was arrested Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne