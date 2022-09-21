© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee school voucher supporters urge judicial panel to dismiss lawsuit

Published September 21, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Supporters of expanding school vouchers in Tennessee say the program does not take away from families who want their children to remain in public schools.

In front a judicial panel on Monday, the attorneys once again asked a state court to dismiss the ongoing lawsuit challenging the statute’s legality.

The hearing was the latest development in the yearslong legal battle over the contentious voucher program, known as education savings accounts.

Under the law, eligible families are given around $8,100 in public tax dollars to help pay for private schooling tuition and other preapproved expenses.

