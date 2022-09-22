Group says Nashville party busses ignoring new regulations

(Mike Osborne) — A group formed to push for greater restrictions on Nashville’s transportainment companies says Metro Government has so far failed to enforce new rules governing the industry.

The Metro Transportation Licensing Commission approved strict new guidelines for Music City’s pedal taverns, party buses and other transportainment companies earlier this year.

The group Safe Fun Nashville says the companies are ignoring the new restrictions. Safe Fun Nashville describes itself as “a coalition of downtown residents, business owners, and community members who want to bring safety & common sense to Nashville's party on wheels.”

Several party on wheels operators have filed lawsuits against the city in recent weeks, claiming the new regulations are not feasible and arbitrary.