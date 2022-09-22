© 2022 WMOT
Tenn. GOP calls for investigation into childhood transgender care at Vanderbilt clinic

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published September 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of staffers touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers."

Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets Tuesday accusing the hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable. He also criticized some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti did not rule out an investigation when reached by AP on Wednesday.

In a statement, VUMC said it follows all state laws. They added that the hospital started its transgender health clinic in 2018 because transgender people face higher risks for mental and physical health issues.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
