Tenn. Republicans vote against Electoral College reform

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s Congressional delegation split its vote along party lines Wednesday as the U.S. House passed an election reform measure prompted by efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Electoral Count Act passed the House with 229 members voting in favor and 209 voting against. Nine Republicans joined the entire Democratic membership in approving the reforms, but Tennessee’s GOP Reps were not among them.

Democrats Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen voted for the measure. Republicans Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Mark Green, Diana Harshbarger, John Rose, and David Kustoff voted against.

The fate of Electoral College reform remains uncertain in the U.S. Senate.

