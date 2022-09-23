© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Former goalie Pekka Rinne rejoins Preds as special adviser

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 23, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
180504_pecca_rinne.jpg
nhl.com/predators
/
Former Predators goaltending standout, Pekka Rinne.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have brought back former goaltender Pekka Rinne in a new role as a special alumni adviser.

General manager David Poile announced the move. Rinne is the only player in franchise history whose number has been retired.

He was Finland’s goaltending coach on its run to the 2022 World Junior Championship silver medal.

Rinne will watch and learn from Predators goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok and goaltending development coach Dave Rook with Nashville’s goalies throughout the franchise’s system.

Poile said they couldn’t be happier to welcome back the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne