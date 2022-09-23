Survey reveals public perceptions concerning Metro Nashville Public Schools

(Mike Osborne) — The public schools advocacy group Nashville Public Education Foundation this week released it’s annual poll of community perceptions.

The poll is surprisingly positive, given the disruption to education caused by the pandemic the last couple of years.

A 51 percent majority of Nashvillians still view the city’s public schools negatively, but that result is an 11 percent improvement over last year’s score.

The poll shows roughly 4 out of ten residents say Metro schools have gotten worse in the past year, but that finding is a 6 percent improvement over last year’s survey.

You can review the complete survey using the link provided above.