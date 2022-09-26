© 2022 WMOT
News

Construction starts on $5.6 billion Ford vehicle assembly plant in West Tennessee

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 26, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee.

Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction of steel structures in Stanton, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northeast of Memphis.

Last year, Ford announced a $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at the 3,600-acre parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.

The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build battery factories at the Tennessee site and in Glendale, Kentucky.

