Pearl-Cohn student found carrying a loaded gun on campus

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 26, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT
220926 pearl-chon school logo.jpg

(Mike Osborne) — A Metro Nashville Public Schools student was caught carrying a gun on campus Friday.

It was the second time in a week that a MNPS student was arrested for bringing a gun to school.

Pearl-Cohn students alerted administrators that a 16-year-old male student had threatened to bring a gun to class.

The student was met at the schoolhouse door Friday and searched. He was found to be carrying a loaded pistol.

Also last week, a 16-year-old Maplewood High student was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun with one round chambered on to school grounds.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
